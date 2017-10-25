Morocco’s King sacks cabinet members, top officials for poor performance

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI dismissed the ministers of education, planning and housing and health, as well as other officials “for failing to improve the economic situation in a region” amid protests. According to an official investigation committee set up by the king in June, a large-scale development programme in Al Hoceima launched in 2015 were…

