Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG allegedly paid self N104m severance benefit
The Director-General of the Security and Exchange Commission, SEC, Mounir Gwarzo, allegedly got a severance package of N104 million from the same commission shortly after he was named DG two years ago. Before his appointment as the SEC DG by former President Goodluck Jonathan on May 22, 2015, Gwarzo was an executive commissioner at SEC. […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
