Mourinho admits he is “worried” over delay in Fellaini’s new deal – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Sports


Daily Post Nigeria

Mourinho admits he is “worried” over delay in Fellaini's new deal
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has admitted he is “worried” about Marouane Fellaini's contract stand-off. Fellaini signed a one-year extension in January, but will be out of contract at the end of the season. Mourinho is keen for the Belgian …
