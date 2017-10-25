Mourinho: Jones Will Face Tottenham

Jose Mourinho says veteran United defender, Phil Jones is fit enough to take on Tottenham on Saturday.

Jones limped off the pitch in the unprecedented 2-1 loss to Huddersfield with a possible thigh injury.

However, the England international defender was on the bench in the 2-0 Carabao cup win over Swansea and Mourinho says he is fit enough for Saturday’s clash.

“It was quite comfortable and no injuries,” said Mourinho. “So a good day for us.

“I think Jones will be [back] because, today [Tuesday], he was on the bench and he told me he will be ready in case I need him. So I believe he’ll be even better for Saturday.

“Apart from that, I have no news and no hopes [for any other players].”

The post Mourinho: Jones Will Face Tottenham appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

