Mourinho Lauds Herrera’s Character

José Mourinho says he has no problems with Ander Herrera for his comments after the loss to Huddersfield and has praised his character instead.

Herrera was quite candid in the assessment of Manchester United after the loss to Huddersfield, questioning the team’s passion and mentality.

His comments were believed to have angered Mourinho, leading to talks of a falling out between the two, which the Portuguese has denied.

“I was surprised but I was happy about his words because it is not easy for the players to recognise and admit [why they lost],” said Mourinho.

“I was happy because it shows dignity, character and intelligence to know the reason why we lost the match.

“So contrary to some imaginary sources that tell you everything we do here, I can promise you that since that match I didn’t speak one single second about the match, because [there’s] no need.”

