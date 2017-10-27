Mr. 2kay Finally Reacts To The Robbery Incident, Says There Is More To What The Eyes Can See

Last weekend, Singer Mr 2kay was robbed at gunpoint in his hotel room at the Eko Hotel and suites , Victoria Island, Lagos. The incident happened at about 11pm on Sunday, October 22, 2017, shortly after his performance at the Buckwyld and Breathless concert. Mr 2kay, reacting to the incident on his instagram page, said; ‘I’m grateful to everyone …

The post Mr. 2kay Finally Reacts To The Robbery Incident, Says There Is More To What The Eyes Can See appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

