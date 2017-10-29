MSCI keeps Nigeria in frontier indexes, no longer under review – Gears Of Biz
|
Business Post Nigeria
|
MSCI keeps Nigeria in frontier indexes, no longer under review
Gears Of Biz
LONDON, Oct 27 – Index provider MSCI said Nigerian stocks will remain part of its frontier indexes and are no longer under review for a possible demotion – a status which the securities had been under since September 2016 after the government …
MSCI Retains Nigeria Indexes in Frontier Markets Indexes
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!