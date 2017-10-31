Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MTN calls $4.2bn claim by Turkcell opportunistic, baseless

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

MTN

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

MTN on Tuesday called a 4.2 billion-dollar claim by Turkcell in a South African court over a disputed Iranian mobile phone licence “opportunistic” and “baseless”, the company said on Tuesday after filing a defence plea.

Turkcell first sued MTN in a U.S. court in 2012, alleging the company used bribery and wrongful influence to win a lucrative Iranian license that was originally awarded to Turkcell.

It dropped the suit in 2013 after U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a separate case made clear that U.S. courts would not have jurisdiction in a claim involving two foreign firms in an overseas dispute.

In 2916, it filed in South Africa, where the case has been stuck in procedural wrangling since.

“Turkcell’s claim is opportunistic, an abuse of the process of Court, baseless and without merit,” MTN said in a statement after filing a defence plea.

Turkcell was not immediately available to comment.

MTN obtained the license in Iran in 2005 and maintains that Turkcell missed out because it would not comply with an Iranian rule that caps the shareholding in the license at 49 percent.

Iran is MTN’s third largest market out of the 22 countries the company operates in.

MTN previously appointed a retired British judge to lead an external investigation into Turkcell’s allegations. That probe dismissed the accusations as “a fabric of lies, distortions and inventions”.

NAN

The post MTN calls $4.2bn claim by Turkcell opportunistic, baseless appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.