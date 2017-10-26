President to meet chiefs – The Herald
|
The Herald
|
President to meet chiefs
The Herald
PRESIDENT Mugabe is expected to address the National Council of Chiefs conference tomorrow at Large City Hall in Bulawayo. In an interview yesterday, Chiefs Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira said after President Mugabe's address, the …
Mugabe bans 'whites' from observing country's 2018 elections
Zimbabwe Attacked for Buying $6 Million Vehicles for Traditional Leaders
Zimbabwe: Will Zanu-PF Infighting Finally End Cult Politics in Zimbabwe?
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!