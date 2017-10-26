Mugabe bans ‘whites’ from observing country’s 2018 elections – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Mugabe bans 'whites' from observing country's 2018 elections
Vanguard
President Robert Mugabe has banned the west-funded Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) from observing the 2018 elections. The 92-year-old Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, on Thursday in Harare maintained that even though is party would …
Zimbabwe's Mugabe says West-funded NGOs banned from observing 2018 elections
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!