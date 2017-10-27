Mugabe praises China for maintaining friendly relations with Africa

President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe on Friday praised China for maintaining friendly relations with Africa and the developing world at large, as well as for providing assistance to the continent. In an interview with Chinese media, Mugabe told Xinhua he is glad to see that China has prioritised relations with African countries for decades and…

The post Mugabe praises China for maintaining friendly relations with Africa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

