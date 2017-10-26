Pages Navigation Menu

Muhammad Ali Banned By World Boxing Body

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Muhammad Ali has been banned by the international amateur boxing association from all international and domestic competitions. Team Great Britain (GB) boxer Muhammad Ali has been provisionally suspended from all international and domestic competitions after testing positive for a banned steroid, the international amateur boxing association (AIBA) says. Ali tested positive during a World Series …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

