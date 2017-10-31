Pages Navigation Menu

Multi TV channels reportedly reach out to Cardi B & Offset for a million dollar ‘TV wedding special’ deal

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

TMZ is reporting that Cardi B and her fiance, Offset of Migos rap group are getting million dollar offers to show their wedding on TV. Multiple production sources confirmed to the media outlet that shortly after they got engaged, BET, VH1 and WE tv started making moves to seal the deal on a TV wedding …

