Multiple agencies at ports terminals impeding Nigeria’s yam exports- exporters









‎Key yam exporters in the country are raising concerns that multiple agencies at the Nigerian Ports terminals are currently posing a threat Nigerians efforts to earn more foreign exchange through yam exports,targeting the European and American markets.

‎These concerns were raised when the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Audu Ogbeh met with stakeholders in Yam export who voiced our their frustrations on number of personnel they have to deal with at the port,who make the exportation job difficult and are often no recognised by the European and United States export rgulatory bodies.

John Okakpu,the Managing director of ABX World,a Yam exporting company told BusinessDay on the sidelines of the meeting that only key demand of most European and American Authorities after Custom clearance is “Phytosanitary certification’.

“When we got to Europe,the European Officials asked for only two documents. One is the quarantine certificate which is the ‘Phyto-sanitary certification‎’ and the second requirement was the Customs release. The retinue of agencies at the ports created stumbling blocks and made us not deliver our yams on time,and we missed the flight for exports”The exporter said.

Clarifying further,Simon Irtwange,the Chairman Technical Committee on Yam Export told BusinessDay that,”When we got to the United States for instance,the authorities there asked us only for the ‘Phytosanitary certificate’ which is issued by the Nigerian Agriculture Qaurantine service here in Nigeria.But here,they gave us NAFDAC, NDLEA,SSS, clearances and other multiplicies of agencies issuing their own which they described as unncessary”

According to him,”We need to reduce the number of regulatory agencies that are at the port terminals,and are often not required by European Union and United States Regulatory standards.

BusinessDay findings revealed that there are regulatory agencies that are in charge of clearing of the Yam in the United States,which include: The Federal Department of Agriculture in the United States,the United States Department for Agriculture,the USDA,in addition to the Customs and border protection.

Speaking further,the Cordinating director Nigeria’s Qaurantine Services in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture Vincent Isegbe said,after the earlier mistake of yam rejection,John Okpakpu of ABX world-a yam exporting company has successfully under qaurantine services guidance exported Yam,Okro,Sweet Potatoes to the. European market without any hitches.

He pointed out that,‎”The farmer or the exporter who wants to export yams must know where the yam is going to,wehich would assist the quarantine services on necessary export procedures,to the satisfaction of country of destination requirements”

Countries demand that quarantine submit the pest risk analysis for a particular crop and ensure ‎their pest risk analysis report are submitted to them earlier before the crop makes its way to countries of destination,in order to avoid export rejects,he said.

According to him,”The selection of the yam is important. It is important that these yams are selected from the farm not from the markets. Quarantines is currently training farms on sanitary procedures and other issues to ensure avoidance of export rejects”

He said,”Movement from Park house to shipment is also key.The pre-cooling procedure must be well monitored to ensure the sun doesn’t heat it beyond 18 degree celsius”

Nigeria is by far the World’s largest producer of yams,accounting for over 70-76% of the world Population,but has not exploited the advantage of Yam export,as Ghana is ahead and already earning billions of dollars from Yam exports.

‎In his earlier remarks,the Minister of Agriculture said the concerns raised by the exporters will be addressed in line with the federal government ease of doing business efforts chaired by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“The economy is run by the private sector,and we would continue to give you the needed support with the right kind of policy,and clearing away all stumbling blocks”Ogbeh said.

HA‎RRISON EDEH, ABUJA

