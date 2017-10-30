Musa permanently replaces Shaka Sisulu on Trending SA – Johannesburg Sunday World
|
Johannesburg Sunday World
|
Musa permanently replaces Shaka Sisulu on Trending SA
Johannesburg Sunday World
Musa Mthombeni has officially been announced as Shaka Sisulu's replacement on a full-time basis on Trending SA. Picture credit: Supplied. RELATED ARTICLES. Thigh-high boots and petal wings: Miss SA's 'protea dress' gets mixed reaction · Distruction …
Dr Musa Mthombeni an official member Trend SA
