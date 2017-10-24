Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Aaron – Your way

Posted on Oct 24, 2017

Afro influenced singer-songwriter Aaron (with a double a) releases his debut single “Your Way”. This Beautiful sound produced and sound engineered by Geofficialmix has made it’s the way to our hearts, minds and stomachs through shocking means, biscuit.

This so called biscuit music has become the new brilliant trend but then it’s 2017 after one corner nothing can shock us anymore.

