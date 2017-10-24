Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: BabaDee Ft. Femzee – Bad Man Girl

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

It’s save to tag this beautiful song the definition of a free-style singing. BabaDee is an artiste from the Akoko side of Ondo State. After several collaborations with “Femzee”, the lagos based talented artiste decided to drop this studio freestyle titled “Bad Man Girl”.

This joint hits the right target in terms of vocal potency, production, and delivery.

