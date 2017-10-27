MUSIC: Beejay Smallz – African Boi

Beejay Smallz Born Samuel Olaniyi November 3oth, Is An uber Talented Young Nigerian Artiste who is versatility in any genre of music. Beejay Smallz who says he gains inspiration from many artist both one and abroad is a true synonym for dynamites that comes in small packages..

He Was formely under a label which he then left And started to push his craft Independently under the umbrella of Yodav Records. Check Out His new single titled African Boi which shows his vocal dexterity and ability to captivate any audience of any genre. The single was produced by Braynzee.

Listen Up And Enjoy, Dont forget to drop your comments and follow him on Social Media Instagram – @beejaysmallz

Twitter- @Beejaysmallz.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Beejay-Smallz-African-Boi.mp3

