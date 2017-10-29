Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Budicious A-one ft. B.O.C Madaki – Ban Son Mako

Posted on Oct 29, 2017

Based on Control BUDICIOUS A-ONE is having a superb year so far so good which raise more debate on BEEMA AWARDS 2017, Many will consider him as strong competition for the prestigious MVP accolade.

BAN SON MAKO translating to English means ” dislikes for stingy hommies ” dropping some funny jibes on stingy hommies who don’t like spending especially for themselves or partners.

Budicious went hard with something different while BOC perfectly blended on the trapped soundtrack with jaw dropping lines.


 

