Music critics are in no position to judge anybody’s art – Seun Kuti | WATCH
Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti in an interview with Hip TV has stated that music critics do not have the right to judge anyone’s art. He explains that art is “wide & malleable” and as such the approach varies among individuals. He also spoke on a variety of other topics including his music, the kind of person his […]
