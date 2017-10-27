MUSIC: Cyclone Artemis Ft. Marvis – Say Hi Already

Cyclone Artemis has teamed up with her fellow “rappertainer”- Marvis of Big Brother Nigeria – to treat good music lovers to this smooth, sensual, shot-shooting jam titled Say Hi Already.

The song was Produced by Vicbeatz, Mixed and mastered by Spane 5.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Cyclone-Artemis-Feat.-Marvis-Say-Hi-Already.mp3

