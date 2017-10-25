MUSIC: DJ Consequence x Phantom x Maestro D x Small Doctor – Penalty (EDM Refix)

After conquering the airwaves with the Refix to Davido’s FALL, wave-making premium Disc Jockey – DJ Consequence continues with the EDM Refix series to the Nigerian hits by turning attention to arguably the biggest street song of 2017 – PENALTY, teaming up with producer and partner in musical crime – Phantom, Maestro D and the man himself – Small Doctor.

PENALTY (EDM Refix) is one that is destined for your speakers, specially curated for your listening pleasure as DJ Consequence and his gang brought their A-game to the fore on this very dope refix.

When you talk refixes, DJ Consequence is the man! You already know.

Listen, download and share.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/DJ-CONSEQUENCE-x-PHANTOM-x-MAESTRO-D-PENALTY-EDM-REFIX.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

