MUSIC: Dremo – Fix Up Your Bank Account

Dremo dishes out a short freestyle cover to M.I’s latest hit “You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Life”, and he Re-titled his own version “Fix Up Your Bank Account” .

Listen, watch and Enjoy!

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

