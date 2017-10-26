MUSIC: Goal Gueta – Dirty Mind

Goal gueta is certainly taking no chill as he dishes out this new one titled Dirty Mind.The Wishy Washy crooner, its talented and promising Nigerian artist.The uniqueness of his new single is a synthesis of Afropop produced by Roughneck.

Goal gueta who’s real name is Edebiri Kehinde J better know by his fans as “Goal Gueta” With these releases, he is set to capture the heart of his already growing fan base bit-by-bit. Goal gueta is on the come-up… be ready!, For more on goal gueta , follow him via IG: @goalgueta and Twitter: @goalgueta.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Goal-Gueta_Dirty-Mind.mp3

