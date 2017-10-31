Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Jazril – Owonikoko

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Akindele Adeshina Ridwan Popularly refereed to as JAZRIL,started his musical carrier since 2005. He is majorly base on RAP with strong yoruba vibes.

He attended many Rap battles, competition, Nigezie rap battle, street carnival, campus show and more for performances. In 2015, JAZRIL discover more in his potential from Rap to Hip-Pop performance in which he drop his first single track titled “MUJOJO” which trend on street, club and was play on radio stations.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Here he returns with another new single track title “OWONIKOKO” (Money is the real deal). Produced & master by Bold face.

Twitter-: @Jazril11, Instagram-: @Jazril01.


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Jazril – Owonikoko appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.