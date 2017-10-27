Music label, Blood Entertainment set to release Oogbodo’s ‘Like Buhari’ song

By Chris Onuoha

Urban music label, Blood Entertainment, has announced that it is set for the major release of “Like Buhari” a pop song by its frontline act, King Oogbodo.

According to statement from Blood Entertainment management, Like Buhari, produced by Shocker whose major artists includes 9ice, small DOCTOR and Klever Jay has been on underground promo for some time now in order to receive the proper feedback from music lovers and having obtained a pass mark on that score, it’s now set to push it to the market. The target according to the management is for it to become a world hit by applying major social media platforms and radio for adequate promotions.

In Like Buhari, King Oogbodo sings about what it feels like to be successful and rich with mentions of name of eminent personalities in Nigeria, such as Dangote, Tinubu, Otedola, Adenuga among others. In the song, he also acknowledges industry icons like King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey and Ibinabo Fiberesima who are an inspiration to him. You can possibly have a pre-listen to Like Buhari song on https://my.notjustok.com/track/216465/king-oogbodo-like-buhari.

The post Music label, Blood Entertainment set to release Oogbodo’s ‘Like Buhari’ song appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

