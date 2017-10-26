MUSIC: N6 – Fix Up Your Life (M.I Reply)

Rapper N6 is out with the cover of M.I latest tune “You Rappers should Fix Up your Life”, which he tells rappers about the need for a change in the hip-hop game in Nigeria.

He captioned as comment to the song “No beef intended. Just a friendly Joust. #ForTheCulture”.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/N6-FIX-UP-YOUR-LIFE-MI-REPLY.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

