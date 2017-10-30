MUSIC: QBase – Living The Life

After his successful debut earlier this year which went viral, the Make Sense crooner, QBase, is here with a super doper street banger titled LIVING THE LIFE, mixed and mastered by the beat murderer, DXL. This song is definitely a hit Anthem for 2017.

The MAKESENSE Musik Signee is a young talented hit maker you should watchout for in Africa.

Download, Listen and Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/LIVING-THE-LIFE-QBASE-PROD.-BY-DXL3.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: QBase – Living The Life appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

