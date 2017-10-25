MUSIC: Rukus – Fix Up Your Life (The Response to M.I)
Rukus dishes out his own Response to M.I. Abaga’s “You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives”.
The rappers drops some heavy Shots on Shots on the Beat as he respond to M.I.
Listen Up!
