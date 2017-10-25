Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Rukus – Fix Up Your Life (The Response to M.I)

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Rukus dishes out his own Response to M.I. Abaga’s “You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives”.

The rappers drops some heavy Shots on Shots on the Beat as he respond to M.I.

Listen Up!


 

