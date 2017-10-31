Jah Prayzah assaulted at funeral – The Herald
The Herald
Jah Prayzah assaulted at funeral
The Herald
JAH Prayzah's bid to pay his last respects to his former aide, the late Crispen Nyemba, backfired when he was manhandled and stoned at Glen Forest Memorial Park yesterday. Nyemba died in a car accident along Samora Machel Avenue in the early hours of …
