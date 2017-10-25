MUSIC: X-kid X Reminisce – Zo Muje (Ponmile Hausa Cover)

‘Ponmile’ is the latest hit song which was originally recorded by Nigerian indigenous rapper Reminisce aka Alaga Ibile. With the song doing massive circulation on the Radio-Air-Waves and getting Video plays which it’s also topping chart as well.

Notable covers of Ponmile by Chidinma, Aramide, Akeem Adisa & Immaculate was released earlier which was guided by Reminisce, and here is another Versatile Norther-Up-Rising artiste from IQ Entertainment – X-kid, Who delivered his own ‘Ponmile’ cover with the northern vibe dubbed “Zo Muje”.

The song ‘Ponmile’ which was re-titled “Zo Muje”, Serves as another latest entry and might likely be the Northern people’s favorite jam.

Big Up’s to X-kid on this. The song was mixed by Dazman and Graphics design by HG Graphics.

Listen and Enjoy Zo muje by @its_Xkid.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/X-Kid-zo-muje.mp3

