Muslim professor bags PhD in Christian studies

A Muslim Professor, Rasheed Jimoh-Ijaodola, who is also a Professor of Law and Dean, Oba Erediauwa College of Law of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo, just added a doctorate degree in Christian studies from the University of Ilorin to his portfolio. The faithful and practicing muslim’s thesis was on biblical prophesies and other prophesies like prophesies of the …

