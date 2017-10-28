My father mocked me for being a Ph.D holder, not a medical doctor — Akinwunmi Adesina

Vanguard

When he was ushered into the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, last When he was ushered into the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, last week, for the conferment of the 2017 World Food Prize, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina received a standing ovation.



and more »