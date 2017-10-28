My love declaration for Jeff Akoh was no publicity stunt – Bisola

Bisola Aiyeola is defending her love declaration for singer Jeff Akoh. She had tweeted some days back: “It is official guys, Jeff Akoh and I are in love and in a strong, loving relationship. Your girl B is taken #ageaintnothingbutanumber.” The post got several tongues wagging and has now set the records straight. Speaking with …

The post My love declaration for Jeff Akoh was no publicity stunt – Bisola appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

