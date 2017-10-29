“My son…”, Timaya says to Patoranking who visits him with his new car [Photo]

It has really been a good year for dance hall artiste, Patoranking, as the Nigerian superstar singer just bought another car. Timaya who shared a photo of the new car after Patoranking visited him with it, wrote; “My son came through with the new whip. U ave Always made me proud PATORANKING. Love u…”

The post “My son…”, Timaya says to Patoranking who visits him with his new car [Photo] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

