”My Sperms and i” – Says Diamond Platnumz as he shared adorable photo with his Kids

Diamond Platnumz doesn’t care what ever you say about him, you can take that to the bed, the Tazania singer shared an adorable photo of himself and his kids, which he had with 2 different babymamas, and gave it an intriguing caption, and he didn’t forget to tag the two women.. See below! Source …

The post ”My Sperms and i” – Says Diamond Platnumz as he shared adorable photo with his Kids appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

