My Voice Is A Selling Point For ‘Green Light’ – DJ Cuppy – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
My Voice Is A Selling Point For 'Green Light' – DJ Cuppy
CHANNELS TELEVISION
With Over six years of professional DJ'ing, billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has set the tone for her singing career with the release of her official debut single 'Green Light' featuring rave act, Tekno. In those years …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!