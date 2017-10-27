Pages Navigation Menu

Court dismisses suit seeking revocation of MTN’s licence, N1.04trn fine – The Punch

The Punch

Court dismisses suit seeking revocation of MTN's licence, N1.04trn fine
The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, dismissed a suit seeking an order revoking the operating licence of the telecommunication company, MTN Nigeria Communications Limited, and another compelling it to pay to the Federal Government the total sum …
