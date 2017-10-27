Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N2.7b Pension Fraud: The Case Against Maina And His Attempt To Blackmail Investigators – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SaharaReporters.com

N2.7b Pension Fraud: The Case Against Maina And His Attempt To Blackmail Investigators
SaharaReporters.com
Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina the former Director, Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pensions Office (CIPPO) and acting Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), SaharaReporters can disclose, fled the country on because of the weight of evidence of …
Nigeria: Exclusive – Interpol Speaks On Maina's 'Arrest Warrant'AllAfrica.com
INTERPOL, court issue fresh warrants for Maina's arrestThe Punch
Maina's investigation has been extended beyond his reinstatement – Garba ShehuNAIJ.COM
YNaija
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.