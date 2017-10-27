N400m fraud trial: Metuh instructs lawyers to review decision to subpoena Jonathan

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Erstwhile publicity scribe of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, has instructed his lawyers to review the decision to subpoena former President Goodluck Jonathan to testify in his ongoing trial.

The directive, according to Metuh, followed insinuations that he is out to embarrass Jonathan. Metuh in a statement, yesterday, vowed that he would never embarrass the former president and would not seek to embarrass him to negotiate his freedom from those he said are equally determined to humiliate the two of them.

Metuh, is accused of receiving N400 million from the office of National Security Adviser, NSA, funds he claims were given to him to run the affairs of the party.

Reacting to insinuations that he was seeking to negotiate his way out using Jonathan, Metuh said: “First of all, I state unequivocally that I am completely innocent of the charge against me and, therefore, have no reason to negotiate with anybody to let me off a non-existent hook.

“It is therefore inconceivable and completely ridiculous for anybody to think that I would for any reason betray or surrender myself to be used against ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, for whom I have immense respect and served diligently, without any apologies, in and out of office.

“However, with all the controversies arising from the reports of the said pronouncements and the attendant concerns thereof, I have instructed my legal team to revisit and review the entire issue of the subpoena.” “In the past 20 months I have shouldered my travails personally and without seeking to involve any other individual and/or groups in this unfortunate saga.

“I habour no ill feeling or malice towards none as I believe that with time, justice will surely be done in my matter.”

The post N400m fraud trial: Metuh instructs lawyers to review decision to subpoena Jonathan appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

