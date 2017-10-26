N6 replies M.I with New Track “Fix Up Your Life” | M.I Reacts

Following the release of M.I‘s song “You Rappers should Fix Up your Life”, N6 is out with a new track “Fix Up Your Life (M.I’s reply)”. N6 shared the track on Soundcloud and wrote: “No beef intended. Just a friendly Joust. #ForTheCulture” Listen below: M.I has also responded to N6’s track in a series of tweets. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

