N6 Replies MI With New Track “Fix Up Your Life,” MI Responds – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
N6 Replies MI With New Track “Fix Up Your Life,” MI Responds
Guardian (blog)
M.I recently released a song titled “You Rappers should Fix Up your Life”, telling Nigerian rappers about the need for a change in the hip-hop game in Nigeria. As a response to MI's song, N6 released his own and called “Fix Up Your Life (M.I's reply)”.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!