N6 Replies MI With New Track “Fix Up Your Life,” MI Responds

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

M.I recently released a song titled “You Rappers should Fix Up your Life”, telling Nigerian rappers about the need for a change in the hip-hop game in Nigeria.

As a response to MI’s song, N6 released his own and called “Fix Up Your Life (M.I’s reply)”.

He shared the song on Soundcloud and added the note: “No beef intended. Just a friendly Joust. #ForTheCulture”.

Listen to the track below:

M.I replied N6’s new song on Twitter with a series of tweets:

In case you missed MI’s track “You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives”, you can check it out below.

