N6 Replies MI With New Track “Fix Up Your Life,” MI Responds

M.I recently released a song titled “You Rappers should Fix Up your Life”, telling Nigerian rappers about the need for a change in the hip-hop game in Nigeria.

As a response to MI’s song, N6 released his own and called “Fix Up Your Life (M.I’s reply)”.

He shared the song on Soundcloud and added the note: “No beef intended. Just a friendly Joust. #ForTheCulture”.

Listen to the track below:

M.I replied N6’s new song on Twitter with a series of tweets:

Awww guys.. n6 rapped and replied me.. I’m touched!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 25, 2017

1. You are right!!!!! I dont want any problems with Olamide.. I’ll say here what I said to him.. he might be the greatest.. talent yakpa — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 25, 2017

2. Phyno.. my brother. He is a legend.. put the east on.. hiphop wise.. him, Mr Raw, Mc loaf – untouchable — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 25, 2017

3. Reminisce– bro!!!! You heard that man rap??? I love him!!! I honestly don’t want no issue and I love him another legend — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 25, 2017

4. Mode Naeto Sinzu the list goes on.. people that have paid their dues.. gave me the platform!!! I took it and ran — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 25, 2017

5. N6.. why are you speaking for them.. speak for you.. as a rapper.. have you given us your best work and maximized your potential??? — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 25, 2017

6. You know the answer in your heart.. I can only guess what answer is because you replied!!! My brother!!!!!! F I X U P — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 25, 2017

Lol… I’m touched for real though!! — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 25, 2017

The legends didn’t respond because they are fixed up!!!! They have written their legacy already!!!!!!!!! — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 25, 2017

In case you missed MI’s track “You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives”, you can check it out below.

