N6trn revenue loss: Reps give Shell, others 1 week ultimatum to submit documents on gas flaring penalties
Vanguard
N6trn revenue loss: Reps give Shell, others 1 week ultimatum to submit documents on gas flaring penalties
Vanguard
ABUJA-The House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating alleged revenue leakages in the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Tuesday issued one week ultimatum to Shell to submit documents covering gas flaring penalties. *Gas flare.
N6trn Revenue Loss: Reps Give IOCs 1 Week To Respond To Gas Flaring Penalties
