N918m fraud: I was detained in EFCC custody on Titi Atiku’s order, says Pastor

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Nsikakabasi Akpan-Jacobs, a pastor charged with defrauding Mrs Titi Atiku, the wife of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of N918 million, has alleged that he was detained for three weeks by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja on Mrs Atiku’s orders. Akpan-Jacobs made the revelation on Wednesday at an Ikeja High Court on the second day of the trial-within-trial proceedings to determine the voluntariness of his statements to the anti-graft agency. While being led in evidence by Mr Amos Ibe, his defence counsel, Akpan-Jacobs said:

