NAF returns 4 super MUSHSHAK aircraft to Pakistan

The four Super Mushshak aircraft loaned to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) by the Pakistan Government, for the training of its pilots at 401 Flying Training School Kaduna, have been returned to Pakistan, DIALY POST gathered. The disassembled aircraft were loaded aboard a cargo aircraft and flown out of the NAF Base Kaduna on 23 […]

NAF returns 4 super MUSHSHAK aircraft to Pakistan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

