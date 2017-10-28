NAF tasks personnel on physical fitness

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has tasked it personnel on the need for physical fitness to face the emerging security challenges in the country.

The Air Officer Commanding Bayelsa Mobility Command, AVM Stephen Onuh, made the call on Saturday at the 3rd Quarter Route March Exercise in Yenagoa.

Onuh stressed the importance of the exercise to a fighting force, saying that fitness is the bedrock of every military organisation.

Onuh said the essence of the 10 kilometres route march was to keep troops in shape and combat ready at all times.

He said the exercise was in line with NAF routine activities to ensure more secured environment not only in the Niger-Delta region but across the nation.

“A Combatant is supposed to be physically fit at all time and that is the basic aim of this route march to ensure officers’ combat fitness for assigned roles.

“Right now, our society has a lot of security challenge which is not different from any other society around the world.

“So, when you prepare yourself before meeting with the real challenge, you will be in better place to tackle the challenge when it really manifested itself.

“Any military personnel, who is not physically fit has no place in the military.

I, therefore, have no doubt that the route march exercise will be of great value to all participants in the fight against insecurity in the country.”

Onuh urged all the personnel to believe in the saying that, ‘‘regular moderate exercise of about 30 minutes for at least three days in a week will boost health status of an individual’’.

NAN

