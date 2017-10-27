Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NAFDAC destroys goods worth N11.5m

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, (NAFDAC) in collaboration with the Niger State Ministry of Health and Hospital Services announced that it destroyed expired drugs worth about N11.5 millon in the state. According to a news report on Punch newspaper, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mohammed Makunsidi, explained that some …

The post NAFDAC destroys goods worth N11.5m appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.