Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NAFDAC reduces product registration fee by 50%

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control ( NAFDAC ) has reviewed its registration fees by 50 per cent as part of new measures to ease the production of foods and drugs in Nigeria. This was disclosed by the acting Director General, Mr. Ademola Mogbojuru the decision of the agency on Monday …

The post NAFDAC reduces product registration fee by 50% appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.