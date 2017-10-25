NAGAFF releases election guidelines, insists on maritime educational qualification

The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) on Tuesday in Lagos released election guidelines for aspirants vying for its chapter positions in 2018. Mr Okey Nerus, Chairman NAGAFF Electoral Commission (NECOM), at a news conference to unveil the electoral document, said that members with requisite qualifications should contest. Nerus said that priority would…

The post NAGAFF releases election guidelines, insists on maritime educational qualification appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

